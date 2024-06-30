BANGKOK, 1 July 2024: The Tourism Authority of Thailand and GoPro, a versatile action camera platform, teamed up to promote ocean health and climate stability during the GoPro World Ocean Day 2024 event, held from 20 to 23 June at Ko Tao, Surat Thani.

The strategic partnership brought together local dive enthusiasts and GoPro advocates from across APAC, all dedicated to fostering ocean conservation in alignment with Thailand’s commitment to sustainable tourism and marine ecosystem conservation.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said: “We believe that compelling storytelling can drive positive change in daily behaviours to protect our oceans. Actions such as reducing plastic use, supporting sustainable practices, and engaging in beach cleanups are pivotal in preserving our marine environment for future generations.”

The four-day event featured enriching activities such as GoPro Workshops, where participants learned to capture breathtaking underwater footage, showcasing the beauty and delicacy of marine ecosystems. The #SeaGlass workshop also empowered attendees to repurpose marine debris and create beautiful treasures, emphasising responsible tourism and environmental stewardship.

The excitement continues with the GoPro Asia Best Challenge (GoProABC), inviting adventurers, content creators, and storytellers from across Asia to share their favourite unedited GoPro footage. Submissions are accepted until 31 July 2024, at 2359, via GoPro.com/ABC. Winners will be notified through the GoPro Awards portal and announced in August.

GoPro Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications Rick Loughery said: “Our goal with the GoPro World Ocean Day event in Thailand is to inspire responsible travel and ocean conservation. By empowering divers to document and share their underwater experiences, we aim to cultivate a global community committed to safeguarding marine resources. Participants explored Ko Tao’s pristine waters using HERO12 Black cameras, capturing Thailand’s oceanic beauty and promoting sustainable travel.”

GoPro and PADI collaborated to launch Thailand’s inaugural PADI Instructor course in Ko Tao as part of this initiative. Upon completion, these instructors will qualify to offer the GoPro PADI Distinctive Specialty Course to all PADI divers.

PADI Worldwide Vice President of Growth and Marketing Lisa Nicklin said: “We developed this course with GoPro to equip scuba divers with skills to capture and share meaningful underwater adventures. Learning to dive is transformative, and learning to document and share content with a GoPro inspires others to do the same, raising awareness and driving action to protect our shared ocean.”