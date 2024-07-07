DUBAI, 8 July 2024: Emirates Group Chairman and Chief Executive, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, has announced senior appointments to support the organisation’s growth and strengthen its leadership bench.
This latest list of promotions and senior appointments includes seven UAE nationals, many of whom have grown their careers at the Emirates Group in different roles and continue to play key roles in the organisation’s success.
HH Sheikh Ahmed said: “These appointments reflect the expanded scale, breadth, and ambition of our business. I’m heartened that we have been able to fill these roles with internal talent, including UAE nationals. The Emirates Group will continue to invest in being an employer of choice for the best talent in the industry, to deliver world-leading products and services, and reflect Dubai’s vision to be number one in everything we do.”
Appointments effective 8 July
Mr Ali Mubarak Al Soori, Chief Procurement and Facilities Officer
Mr Ahmed Safa, Head of Engineering and MRO
Mr Badr Abbas, Divisional SVP Emirates SkyCargo
Capt Mark Burtonwood, Divisional SVP Group Safety and Network Operations
Mr Mostafa Karam, Divisional SVP Customer Affairs and Service Audit
Mr Yousuf Mohammad Ali, Divisional SVP Group Procurement and Logistics
Mr David Broz, SVP Aeropolitical and Airline Industry Affairs
Mr Devarajan Srinivasan, SVP Facilities and Asset Management
Mr Mahmood Al Khaja, SVP Material Management and Repairs
Mr Will Lofberg, SVP International and Government Affairs
Appointments effective 1 September
Mr Shahreyar Nawabi, CEO Emirates Flight Catering
Mr Mahmood Ameen, Divisional SVP Engineering Projects and Aircraft Procurement
