DUBAI, 8 July 2024: Emirates Group Chairman and Chief Executive, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, has announced senior appointments to support the organisation’s growth and strengthen its leadership bench.

This latest list of promotions and senior appointments includes seven UAE nationals, many of whom have grown their careers at the Emirates Group in different roles and continue to play key roles in the organisation’s success.

HH Sheikh Ahmed said: “These appointments reflect the expanded scale, breadth, and ambition of our business. I’m heartened that we have been able to fill these roles with internal talent, including UAE nationals. The Emirates Group will continue to invest in being an employer of choice for the best talent in the industry, to deliver world-leading products and services, and reflect Dubai’s vision to be number one in everything we do.”

Appointments effective 8 July

Mr Ali Mubarak Al Soori, Chief Procurement and Facilities Officer

Mr Ahmed Safa, Head of Engineering and MRO

Mr Badr Abbas, Divisional SVP Emirates SkyCargo

Capt Mark Burtonwood, Divisional SVP Group Safety and Network Operations

Mr Mostafa Karam, Divisional SVP Customer Affairs and Service Audit

Mr Yousuf Mohammad Ali, Divisional SVP Group Procurement and Logistics

Mr David Broz, SVP Aeropolitical and Airline Industry Affairs

Mr Devarajan Srinivasan, SVP Facilities and Asset Management

Mr Mahmood Al Khaja, SVP Material Management and Repairs

Mr Will Lofberg, SVP International and Government Affairs

Appointments effective 1 September

Mr Shahreyar Nawabi, CEO Emirates Flight Catering

Mr Mahmood Ameen, Divisional SVP Engineering Projects and Aircraft Procurement

For more information on the airline and to make bookings visit www.emirates.com.