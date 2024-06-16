WEGO promotes summer travel in Spain

DUBAI, UAE, 17 June 2024: Wego, an online travel marketplace specialising in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), announces its partnership with the Spain Tourism Office for the summer campaign under the theme “Vibrant Summers of Spain.”

The initiative invites travellers to delve into Spain’s rich culture and stunning landscapes, including its picturesque islands.

Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Business Officer of Wego and Daniel Rosado, Director of Spain Tourism GCC.

“This campaign not only showcases the diverse offerings of Spain during its most vibrant season but also strengthens the bond between Wego and Spain Tourism Office’, reinforcing our commitment to providing exceptional travel experiences,” said Wego chief business officer Mamoun Hmedan.

Spain Tourism GCC Director Daniel Rosado noted: “Summer in Spain will delight Middle Eastern travellers with its perfect blend of leisure activities, attractive lifestyle, and massive heritage.”

Travellers get to explore must-visit destinations such as Seville, Granada, and Valencia. From charming boutique hotels to luxurious resorts and traditional Spanish villas, unique accommodations provide a true taste of Spain’s welcoming spirit. Curated experiences offer a deeper connection to the local culture, including flamenco dancing classes in Seville, tapas tours in Madrid, and private yacht trips around the Balearic Islands.

Wego provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travellers living in the Asia Pacific and Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple-to-use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore, with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.