KUCHING, 28 June 2024: Kuching hosted the 42nd National Convention of The Federation of Hainan Association Malaysia 2024 earlier this month, attracting more than 700 delegates from around Malaysia.

Supporting the event, BESarawak drives the development of Sarawak’s MICE sector — Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions — acting as a matchmaker between local and national associations to attract major conventions and raising Sarawak’s profile as a preferred events destination in domestic and regional markets.

Photo credit: BESarawak.

After a gap of 31 years, the Kuching Hainan Association proudly hosted the Federation’s event, which also marked the association’s 139th anniversary.

Established in 1885, the Kuching Hainan Association is one of the oldest and most respected associations in Sarawak and Malaysia. Its mission is to preserve and promote Hainanese traditions, customs, and values while fostering social cohesion, community development, and cultural exchange.

More than 700 members from Hainanese associations throughout Malaysia, ASEAN countries, and China attended the 42nd National Convention of The Federation of Hainan Association Malaysia 2024, highlighting the unity and shared heritage within the Hainanese community throughout Southeast Asia.

For more information, head to the website: https://businesseventssarawak.com/.