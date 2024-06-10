Qatar sponsors ‘Art for Tomorrow’ event

DOHA, 11 June 2024: Qatar Airways joined Qatar Museums as a Headline Sponsor of the ‘Art for Tomorrow’ conference, which was hosted in Venice last week at the Palazzo Diedo, ahead of resuming flights to the floating city on 12 June 2024.

From the airline’s gateway, Hamad International Airport in Doha, travellers can fly directly to Venice to sample the city’s world-famous canals, squares, and palazzos.

Photo credit: Qatar.

The 2024 ‘Art for Tomorrow’ conference, organised by The Democracy & Culture Foundation, was themed ‘Imperfect Beauty.’ Multiple sessions moderated by New York Times journalists discussed how the arts can unite and heal, and prominent speakers included creator Philippe Starck, artists Giulia Andreani, Sean Scully, and John Akomfrah.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “I am honoured to join Qatar Museums as a proud Headline Sponsor of Art for Tomorrow, which celebrates our cultural heritage while protecting it for our future generations.”

He added: “We are also excited to resume daily services to Venice on 12 June, one of the world’s most iconic and popular destinations. This strategic expansion underlines our commitment to the European market.”

Qatar Airways currently flies to over 170 global destinations, and with the addition of Venice, will operate to three cities in Italy, including Milan and Rome.