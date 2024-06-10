Minor names Europe and Americas CEO

BANGKOK, 11 June 2024: Minor Hotels, a global hotel owner and operator, has announced the appointment of Gonzalo Aguilar as Minor Hotels Europe & Americas CEO from 1 January 2025.

Aguilar will replace current CEO Ramón Aragonés, who will retire and leave his chief executive role at the end of this year. Aragonés will remain a member of its Board of Directors and serve as Non-Executive Vice Chairman. Aguilar joins Minor Hotels Europe & Americas on 1 October to begin a three-month handover period with Aragonés.

Minor Hotels CEO and President of Minor Hotels Europe & Americas, Dillip Rajakarier, said in response to Aragonés’ retirement, “Ramón has dedicated his entire career to the hotel sector. Since joining the group, then known as NH Hotel Group, in 2009, he has been instrumental in transforming it into one of the leading hospitality groups in Europe and the Americas.”

Aguilar brings more than 30 years of industry experience to Minor Hotels. He will join Minor Hotels from Marriott, where he was Chief Operating Officer for EMEA.