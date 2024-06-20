Lions and Leos descend on Melbourne

MELBOURNE, 21 June 2024: Thousands of Lions and Leos descended on Melbourne on Friday for the Lions International Convention 2024 (LIC2024) hosted in Melbourne from 21 to 25 June.

The city welcomes over 10,500 Lions members and participants for the mega event held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC).

Photo credit: Melbourne Convention Bureau.

The convention is expected to contribute AUD68 million to the local economy and drive hotel occupancy during the typical low-season period.

Melbourne Convention Bureau Chief Executive Officer Julia Swanson said the Lions International Convention will be one of the most significant global business events for the year, a testament to the impact of Lions International.

“Preparations for this event have been underway for several years, and we are confident that our top-tier facilities, exceptional event infrastructure, and city-wide cooperation will guarantee an unforgettable experience for all attendees.”

Festivities kick-off with The Parade of Nations on Saturday, 22 June 2024, when thousands of Lions members from every corner of the globe will gather along the Kings Domain Gardens in a street parade to honour a year of service and showcase the rich tapestry of their diverse cultures and talents.

The Melbourne Convention Bureau led the bid to host the event for the first time in Melbourne, with support from the Victorian State Government. This is only the third time the event has been held in an Australian city in 33 years.