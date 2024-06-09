Furama debuts in Darling harbour

SYDNEY, 10 June 2024: Singapore-based Furama Hotels International (FHI) announces the grand unveiling of Furama Darling Harbour, formerly Holiday Inn Darling Harbour.

It marks an important chapter of the group’s expansion in Australia. FHI manages more than 40 hotels, villas, and resorts with over 7,500 rooms in the Asia Pacific region.

The 370-room hotel is located in the Haymarket area which is expected to benefit from the AUD44 million revitalisation plans as well as the creation of the AUD33 billion Tech Central Innovation hub announced by the New South Wales government.

“We are proud to introduce Furama Darling Harbour as our inaugural property in Australia,” said Furama Hotels International Head of Group Operations and Sales Kent Law. “Sydney, with its rich history and dynamic atmosphere, provides an ideal setting for our brand to establish a strong presence in the Australian market.”

As part of the rebranding exercise, the hotel will also renew its lobby and restaurant spaces and introduce technology improvements such as mobile check-in/check-out, mobile TV casting, and digital key access.