AirAsia ready for Trichy flights

BANGKOK, 6 June 2024: AirAsia will introduce direct flights from Bangkok to the Indian city of Tiruchirappalli, also known as Trichy, the sacred capital of Tamil Nadu in southern India.

The new service will start on 21 September 2024 with three weekly flights on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Promotional fares start at THB2,990 for a one-way trip. Promotional fares became available on 4 June and will remain on offer until 16 June 2024 for travel from 21 September 24 to 29 March 2025 via the AirAsia MOVE app and airasia.com website.

Thai AirAsia CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya said: “AirAsia is strengthening its presence in the Indian market by expanding its network to 11 routes with the addition of Tiruchirappalli, a strategic city in southern India that serves as a hub for commerce, industry and education in Tamil Nadu.”

Must-visit highlights of the city include the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, the largest Hindu temple in the world and a major attraction of southern India. Built-in the 10th century, the temple is a stunning example of Tamil Nadu architecture, with colourful deities decorating its gopuram, one of which stands magnificently at 73 m. tall. Visitors would also want to see the Our Lady of Lourdes Church and Rockfort Temple, havens of history and Indian design.

Thai AirAsia currently flies 11 routes from Bangkok to India, serving Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Kochi, Bangalore, Gaya, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam and the new addition Tiruchirappalli. It schedules 53 flights per week.

Indian travellers make up 80 to 90% of passengers on AirAsia flights between India and Thailand, with load factors averaging a high 88%, indicating India’s huge market potential for AirAsia.