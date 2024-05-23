Norwegian expands Asia Pacific sailings

SINGAPORE, 24 MAY 2024: Norwegian Cruise Line launches over 24 new port-intensive cruises across Asia for 85 Asia Pacific voyages from September 2024 through March 2026 on new-to-the-region ships – Norwegian Spirit, Sun and Sky.

For the first time, NCL will deploy more ships for an extended season of bucket-list-worthy voyages from 15 departure ports, including Auckland, New Zealand; Bali, (Benoa), Indonesia; Bangkok (Laem Chabang), Thailand; Manila, Phillippines; Papeete (Tahiti), French Polynesia; Seoul (Incheon), South Korea; Singapore; Taipei (Keelung), Taiwan; Tokyo and Yokohama, Japan; Vancouver, Canada; Sydney, Melbourne and for the first time, Cairns, Australia, and Lautoka, Fiji.

Asia destinations are among the top holiday choices for Southeast Asian travellers, with Japan being the most popular travel destination. Thailand is the top destination in Southeast Asia, followed by Indonesia and Malaysia.

This 18-month season will also feature 36 overnight port stays in Asia Pacific to 11 places. Some of the highlights include Osaka, Japan, where guests can explore over 1,600 temples and fascinating heritage; Himeji, Japan, home to Himeji Castle, the iconic UNESCO World Heritage site; and Tokushima, Japan.

Other overnight calls include Hong Kong and Bangkok (Laem Chabang), Thailand. Additionally, NCL will overnight in Bali and the island of Lembark (Lombok), Indonesia, for the first time.

Norwegian Spirit

Norwegian Spirit will debut in Asia on 26 May 2024 for a 10-day Japan cruise departing from Tokyo. Then, in the spring, she will return for a season of nine-to-15-day voyages to Japan and Southeast Asia, from 22 September 2024 through 17 November 2025. Cruises will visit Himeji, Osaka, Tokyo and Tokushima, Japan; Hong Kong, Incheon, South Korea; Taipei (Keelung), Taiwan; and Bangkok (Laem Chabang) in Thailand.

From December 2025 to March 2026, she will return to offer a series of 11 to 14-day journeys between Australia and New Zealand.

Norwegian Sun

From November 2025 to March 2026, Norwegian Sun will offer 11 to 15-day itineraries exploring Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and other highly sought-after destinations in Southeast Asia.

Norwegian Sky

In addition, Norwegian Sky will debut in Asia in January 2025 and offer select Japan and Southeast Asia cruises lasting 10 to 17 days through March 2025.