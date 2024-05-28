SINGAPORE, 29 May 2024: Buyer registration has opened for ITB Asia, co-located with MICE Show Asia and Travel Tech Asia, scheduled from 23 to 25 October 2024 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

Around 1,300 buyers will qualify to attend, gaining access to pre-scheduled meetings with exhibitors and buyers-only events. They can also attend insightful conferences across all three events.

To qualify, buyers must be decision-makers at a company with a significant procurement volume of travel services. ITB Asia presents 35,000 business appointment opportunities over three days with a 1:1 buyer-to-exhibitor ratio. For more information, visit the ITB Asia website.

Enjoy an Early Bird rate on a Trade Visitor pass

A Trade Visitor pass offers access to pre-scheduled meetings with international exhibitors and all the conferences held on the sidelines of three co-located shows: ITB Asia, MICE Show Asia, and Travel Tech Asia. By registering at www.itbasia.com/visit-register until 22 September 2024, visitors can take advantage of the Early Bird rate (USD140 for three days). The full rate is USD180.

Travel Meet Asia unfolds in July

Scheduled from 3 to 4 July 2024, Travel Meet Asia offers buyers and sellers opportunities to unlock key potential in specific source markets or regions. The upcoming trade show will be held at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE), Jakarta, Indonesia. It will welcome local and international buyers from the Leisure, MICE and Corporate sectors.

The Travel Meet Asia (TMA) was launched by Messe Berlin Asia Pacific in 2019 at regional locations within Asia. Originally organised as a conference and networking event, TMA has since expanded to a B2B trade show with exhibitions, conferences and networking opportunities for the travel trade.

Must visit shows in Asia

Travel Meet Asia

3 – 4 July 2024

Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE), Jakarta, Indonesia

The premium tradeshow is for market-focused networking, engagements, and thought leadership. Travel Meet Asia provides you with opportunities to unlock key potentials in specific source markets or regions.

ITB India

11 – 13 September 2024

Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, India

ITB India is a three-day B2B travel trade show focusing on the Indian and South Asian travel market in the MICE, corporate, and leisure travel sectors.

ITB Asia

23 – 25 October 2024

Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

The annual three-day B2B trade show and convention will feature exhibiting companies globally that cover MICE, Leisure, and Corporate Travel.

MICE Show Asia

23 – 25 October 2024

Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

An unmissable event for the meeting industry in APAC, MICE Show Asia is where the incentive travel, meetings and events industries come together to connect and build the future of MICE.

Travel Tech Asia

23 – 25 October 2024

Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

Travel Tech Asia is where the latest technologies, emerging trends, leading travel brands, and innovative startups are all at one place to create new possibilities in travel.