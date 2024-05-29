Air Premia inks interline accord with KAL

SEOUL, South Korea, 30 May 2024: Hybrid airline Air Premia has signed an interline agreement with Korean Air and will begin selling connecting tickets for flights departing from the Americas, the airline’s CEO Yoo Myung-sub, Moon Bo-kook confirmed earlier this week.

Through this interline agreement, Air Premia passengers departing from the Americas (New York, LA, San Francisco) can purchase a single ticket combining Korean Air flights from Seoul to destinations in Southeast or Northeast Asia.

Air Premia’s flights departing from New York can connect its passengers to eight routes of Korean Air beyond Seoul Incheon to Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka, Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Bangkok.

Passengers departing from Los Angeles can connect with flights (using a single ticket) to Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Manila, and Singapore via Seoul Incheon and San Francisco hubs.

Meanwhile, Air Premia plans to complete an interline agreement with Alaska Airlines, the fifth-largest airline in the US, by the end of June. Once the agreement is concluded, interline tickets will apply to 110 US domestic routes with transfer flights to six Central and South American countries, including Mexico and Costa Rica.

About Air Premia

Air Premia is a long-haul specialised airline based in South Korea. It commenced its first international flights in July 2022. It flies to destinations such as Los Angeles, New York, Bangkok, and Narita, Tokyo, Japan. It operates long-haul routes that low-cost carriers (LCCs) typically do not cover. Starting on 17 May, Air Premia also began flights to San Francisco in the US.

( SOURCE: Air Premia)