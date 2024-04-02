TransNusa links Bali and Manado

JAKARTA, 3 April 2024: Jakarta-based TransNusa is introducing five new domestic routes effective 1 to 19 April, starting with direct flights launched this week from Bali to the popular diving destination Manado.

TransNusa, will be the first airline to fly direct flights between Bali and Manado.

Photo credit: TransNusa. View of Raja Ampat, Sorong.

The TransNusa flight will depart Bali from Denpasar International Airport at 0140 and arrive at Sam Ratulangi International Airport, Manado, at 0405. The return flight will depart Manado at 0545 and arrive in Bali at 0825. The direct flights commenced on Tuesday, 2 April. Flights are scheduled three times weekly on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

TransNusa’s flights from Manado to Sorong will depart from Sam Ratulangi International Airport and arrive at the Domine Eduard Osok Airport, Sorong. It is scheduling 11 weekly flights, including a daily flight and additional flights on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

The daily flight will depart Manado at 0900 and arrive at Sorong at 1120. The additional four weekly flights (Mon, Wed, Fri and Sun) will depart Manado at 1610 and arrive at Sorong at 1820.

On 5 April, TransNusa will start daily flights from Manado to Ambon, departing from Sam Ratulangi International Airport at 1240 and arriving at the Pattimura International Airport at 1450.

TransNusa’s flight from Sorong to Ambon will depart from the Domine Eduard Osok Airport at 0900 and arrive at the Pattimura International Airport, Ambon, at 1000. The daily roundtrip flight will begin on Thursday, 18 April.

TransNusa’s flight from Sorong to Timika will depart Sorong from Domine Eduard Osok Airport at 1210 and arrive at the Mozes Kilangin International Airport at 1330. Daily flights on this route will start on Thursday, 18 April.

Since the injection of new shareholders and a management team in 2022, TransNusa became Indonesia’s second airline to introduce flights to China from Jakarta last year. The airline currently flies to Singapore, Guangzhou, China, Kuala Lumpur, and Johor, Malaysia.