SAMUI ISLAND, Thailand, 11 April 2024: Nestled on the shores of Lamai Beach, OUTRIGGER Koh Samui Beach Resort unveils its newest offering: a world-class indoor laser tag venue, setting a new benchmark for upscale family entertainment in this captivating tropical paradise.

As the premier and sole indoor laser tag facility on Koh Samui, OUTRIGGER’s laser tag centre promises an unparalleled experience for guests of all ages. Armed with cutting-edge technology, such as infrared-emitting light guns and infrared-sensitive signalling vests, players engage in thrilling battles that test their agility, strategy and marksmanship skills against the backdrop of the resort’s glorious natural surroundings.

“Our goal is to elevate the vacation experience for families visiting Koh Samui,” said OUTRIGGER Koh Samui Beach Resort General Manager Leah Matters. “Our exclusive indoor laser tag venue and many family-friendly amenities ensure that guests can create unforgettable memories together, regardless of the weather.”

OUTRIGGER Koh Samui’s renowned barefoot luxury amenities complement the laser tag’s appeal. The resort caters to every aspect of a beachfront family vacation, from the Coral Kids’ Club to the Edgewater Family Beach Club, four pristine beachfront pools, an exhilarating water slide, and spacious connecting family rooms.

Young guests can also indulge in a dynamic children’s activities programme featuring engaging arts and crafts sessions, lively dance activities and a well-equipped games room with pool tables, air hockey and movies in a state-of-the-art insulated movie room.

The laser tag facility at OUTRIGGER Koh Samui Beach Resort operates from 1000 2200, offering exceptional value at THB350 (USD10) for a five-hour session or THB500 (USD14) per person for a day pass.

Discover the epitome of barefoot luxury, excitement and unforgettable family adventures at OUTRIGGER Koh Samui Beach Resort. Book your stay today at OUTRIGGER.com and immerse yourself in the splendour of this tropical oasis.

Further information. Tel: +66 77 458 560. Email: [email protected]

ABOUT OUTRIGGER KOH SAMUI BEACH RESORT

OUTRIGGER Koh Samui Beach Resort is an elegant, colonial-style resort featuring 146 spacious rooms and suites, all with a private balcony or garden terrace. The resort, located on the shores of Lamai Bay, offers an abundance of recreational activities, such as beachfront swimming pools and waterslides, Muay Thai boxing, yoga, beachfront massage salas, a fitness centre, Coral Kids Club, and a games room.

ABOUT OUTRIGGER RESORTS & HOTELS

For over 75 years, OUTRIGGER has charted a journey of discovery – expanding from Hawaii to premier resort destinations, including Fiji, Mauritius, Thailand and the Maldives.

(Source: OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels)