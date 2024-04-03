DUBAI UAE, 4 April 2024: At the 2024 Dubai World Cup held at the Meydan horse racecourse last week, Emirates and AC Milan unveiled a bespoke art installation by regionally renowned artist Kareemgraphy, to celebrate the intersection of sports, culture and art.

Created for the event by calligraffiti artist and designer Abdul Kareem, known as Kareemgraphy, the innovative art installation is a representation of a horse, made up of 187 artfully arranged AC Milan’s Home, Away, Third, and goalkeeper jerseys. The eye-catching 8 x 8-metre display sits on the lawn adjacent to the parade ring and comes to life when viewed by Dubai World Cup fans in the Grandstand, in a breathtaking vision uniting sports, culture, and art.

The Dubai World Cup is the pinnacle of the UAE horse racing season. AC Milan’s participation marked a historic moment as the club’s first activity at Emirates horse racing events, solidifying its partnership with Emirates, an iconic collaboration since 2007.

Among the notable attendees at the event were AC Milan CEO Giorgio Furlani, RedBird Capital’s Operating Partner and AC Milan Senior Advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic and AC Milan’s Chief Commercial Officer Maikel Oettle.

AC Milan’s Chief Commercial Officer Maikel Oettle expressed his admiration for the art installation: “It’s inspiring to see AC Milan and Emirates come together for this extraordinary event. This art installation beautifully celebrates the intersection of sports and diverse cultures, bringing together football and horse racing. It speaks volumes about the club’s innovative nature and its expanding presence beyond pure football.”

Emirates Executive Vice President of Corporate Communications, Marketing and Brand Boutros Boutros remarked: “We are delighted to see the convergence of our 17-year partnership with AC Milan and 28-year partnership with Dubai World Cup represented in such a unique and artistic way. It’s another impressive and innovative moment for our customers to enjoy at a world-class event, with exceptional brand partnerships and an appreciation for sport, culture, and art.”

The event marked a milestone in AC Milan’s collaboration with Emirates, further strengthening the partnership between the two brands and reinforcing the club’s presence in the Middle East and commitment to engaging with diverse audiences through innovative initiatives.

AC Milan, a top 10 club in the MEA region with over 35 million fans and 2.5 million in the UAE, opened Casa Milan Dubai, its regional hub, at the end of last year – a strategic move in the club’s global expansion under RedBird Capital, which further AC Milan’s commitment to the Middle East’s growing market.

