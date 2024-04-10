AirAsiaX resumes Changsha flights

KUALA LUMPUR, 11 April 2024: AirAsia X will resume services between Kuala Lumpur and Changsha, in China, to expand its presence in the Chinese market following the inaugural flight to Xi’an last week.

Starting on 5 July, travellers can fly directly from Kuala Lumpur to Changsha, the provincial capital and largest city of Hunan Province, with four weekly flights (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday).

Changsha is recognised as the home of the UNESCO World Heritage Site Wu Ling Yuan (Zhangjiajie), where the Hollywood blockbuster Avatar was filmed. The site draws thousands of movie fans annually.

Changsha marks AAX’s sixth direct route to China, complementing AirAsia Malaysia’s (AK) extensive network of 12 destinations within Greater China, comprising Guangzhou, Kunming, Guilin, Nanning, Quanzhou, Shantou, Shenzhen, Wuhan, Taipei, Kaohsiung, Macao, and Hong Kong.

AirAsia X CEO, Benyamin Ismail commented: “China has always been one of our most popular markets and continues to be amongst our fastest growing markets. Our announcement means we are further strengthening our foothold in China, where we have historically maintained a robust presence as the largest low-cost foreign carrier in the region. In 2019, we carried over 140,000 guests to and from Changsha, highlighting the robust demand for our services. Now, with strong pent-up demand, we are fully dedicated to propelling the industry forward to achieve the government’s international tourist arrival target of 27 million this year.”

AAX is support the return of flights to Changsha with discounted fares starting at MYR388 all-in* one way. All flights are available for booking from now until 21 April 2024, for travel between 5 July 2024 and 26 October 2024 on airasia.com or AirAsia MOVE app (previously known as airasia Superapp).

Malaysians are eligible for visa-free entry to China for tourist visits of up to 15 days until 30 November 2024.

Flight Schedule between Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and Changsha (CSX):