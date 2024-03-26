Minor Hotels names GM for Maldives resort

BANGKOK, 27 March 2024: Minor Hotels, a global hotel owner and operator, has appointed Marlon Abeyakoon as the general manager of NH Collection Maldives Havodda.

The luxury all-villa resort marks the debut of the NH Collection brand in a non-urban destination, introducing its renowned European flair to the Maldives.

Marlon Abeyakoon GM at NH Collection Maldives Havodda.

A luxury hospitality and rebranding expert, Abeyakoon has a formidable track record, having worked for prestigious global brands such as Kerzner, Hilton and Marriott in diverse locations, including the UK, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Fiji and the UAE.

In early 2020, Abeyakoon joined Minor Hotels as general manager designate for Avani+ Fares Resort before moving to Minor’s Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Hotel in Dubai in the same role.

A UK national, Abeyakoon commented: “It is an honour to lead the team at the inaugural NH Collection property in the Maldives. The recently refurbished resort more than does justice to the beauty of the Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll. I look forward to collaborating with the team to deliver extraordinary experiences for our guests.”