Juneyao Airlines flies to Penang

SINGAPORE, 19 March 2024: Shanghai-based Juneyao Airlines announced plans last week to fly to Penang starting 31 May 2024, making it the first direct service between the two destinations.

The introduction of the new route coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia. Last December, the two countries established a mutual visa-free agreement that allows citizens of both countries visa-free entry — 15 days for Malaysians visiting China and 30 days for Chinese visiting Malaysia. The visa-free agreement runs until the end of November 2024.

Photo credit: Juneyao Airlines.

According to the Huang Pu Shanghai government website, Juneyao Airlines schedules four weekly flights departing Shanghai Pu Dong (PVG) on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Flight time is five hours and 30 minutes using a 180-seat A320.

Flight HO1365 will depart Shang Hai Pu Dong International Airport (PVG) at 1730 and arrive in Penang (PEN) at 2300.

Flight HO1365 will depart Penang (PEN) at 0005 and arrive in Shanghai (PVG) at 0525 (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday).

Owned by Shanghai Juneyao Group, the airline is a connecting partner of the global Star Alliance.

Last week, the airline confirmed an increase in flights from Shanghai to Bangkok in Thailand and Singapore, effective 31 March. On the Shanghai Pu Dong to Bangkok Suvarnabhumi route, the airline will double its flights from one to two daily. Flights to Singapore are scheduled twice daily.

Penang’s must-see attractions

Penang will roll out the red carpet for Chinese tourists flying the four weekly Juneyao services from Shanghai, with promotions focusing on the island’s blend of cultural heritage, historical sites, and natural beauty.

George Town: A UNESCO World Heritage Site, George Town is a charming city filled with colonial architecture, street art, and delicious hawker food. Explore the narrow streets lined with Chinese shophouses, Armenian mansions, and Indian temples. Take a trishaw ride or wander on foot to soak in the sights and sounds.

Kek Lok Si Temple: This impressive Buddhist temple complex is one of the largest in Southeast Asia. Climb the long staircase to the top for stunning island views, or take a cable car for a more leisurely ascent. Admire the intricate architecture and carvings, and explore the pagodas and shrines within the complex.

Penang Hill: Take a funicular railway up Penang Hill for panoramic views of George Town and the surrounding island. Enjoy the cooler temperatures at the top, and explore the hiking trails or the Habitat, an eco-tourism park with zip lines and a treetop walk.

Khoo Kongsi: This ornate Chinese clan house is a masterpiece of traditional architecture. Admire the intricate carvings, colourful murals, and courtyards. Learn about the history and culture of the Khoo clan, one of the earliest Chinese settlers in Penang.

Clan Jetties: These wooden jetties were built by Chinese immigrants in the 19th century to serve as landing points for their communities. Each jetty is named after a particular clan, and they are a unique part of Penang’s heritage. Take a walk along the jetties to see the traditional stilted houses and learn about the lives of the early settlers.