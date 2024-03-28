Jetstar hops from Singapore to Broome

SINGAPORE, 29 March 2024: Jetstar Asia (3K) has announced a new route, offering seasonal direct flights between Singapore and Broome, Western Australia, It’s the first airline to fly to Western Australia’s world-renowned Kimberley region from Singapore.

Launching on 25 June 2024, the Singapore low-cost carrier will operate two return flights weekly during Broome’s dry season, offering direct access to the Kimberley region with its unrivalled natural beauty, stunning beaches and incredible wildlife, making it a sought–after destination for travellers.

Photo credit: Jetstar Asia.

Travellers flying to Broome can immerse themselves in its iconic attractions, from the renowned Cable Beach to the rugged Kimberley wilderness.

Jetstar’s low fares will provide customers from Australia’s North West a direct link to Singapore, the multi-cultural city known for its famous landmarks, food and shopping, as well as seamless connectivity to Jetstar’s extensive network out of Changi International Airport to Bangkok, Bali, and Okinawa.

Jetstar Asia CEO John Simeone noted that as Jetstar Asia prepares to celebrate its 20th birthday later this year, he is delighted to announce flights to Broome.

“Just over four hours away from Singapore, Broome is an amazing destination for those looking for a holiday of a lifetime,” Simeone said. “This new route, combined with our low fares, underscores our commitment to providing customers with a diverse range of destinations and incredible travel experiences.”

Western Australian Deputy Premier and Tourism Minister Rita Saffioti said Thursday’s announcement marked a significant leap forward in expanding WA’s aviation capacity through an entirely new gateway into the state.

“We are very excited to provide international visitors with direct access to Western Australia’s stunning Kimberley region,” Saffioti said.

To celebrate the launch, Jetstar Asia is offering special one-way fares from Singapore to Broome from SGD125, and from Broome to Singapore for just AUD145, available on jetstar.com Thursday 1000 (SGT).

Club Jetstar members can enjoy exclusive access to even lower fares from just SGD115 (Singapore to Broome) or AUD135 (Broome to Singapore) one-way.