Easter flights: Not a seat to spare

SINGAPORE, 28 March 2024: Qantas and Jetstar are gearing up for almost 4 million customers to travel across its domestic and international network on almost 36,000 flights throughout Easter and the proceeding four-week school holidays period.

More than 670,000 customers will fly over the Easter long weekend from 29 March to 1 April alone, almost a 10% increase on the 2023 Easter holidays. Easter Thursday is the busiest day, with more than 150,000 customers travelling across the Qantas Group.

Photo credit: Qantas Group. Easter goodies for Qantas flyers.

Popular overseas destinations for holidaymakers include Auckland, Singapore, Bali, and Tokyo. In Australia, the top choices are the Gold Coast, Hobart, and Cairns.

Up to 15 Qantas and Jetstar aircraft on standby as ‘operational spares’ providing extra buffer in the event of disruptions.

Easter surprises

Between Friday, 29 March and Monday 1 April, customers travelling across the Qantas network can expect Easter surprises during their airport, onboard and lounge experience. Also, at these airports, customers should also be on the lookout for Easter themed photo booths.