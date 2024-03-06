British Airways returns to KUL and BKK

SINGAPORE, 7 March 2024: British Airways flights from London to Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur will return in October and November, respectively, as the airline strengthens its Asia network, the airline confirmed in a media statement released on 5 March.

Flights between London and Bangkok paused in 2020, while British Airways suspended its service to Kuala Lumpur in 2022.

Photo credit: British Airways.

The airline will operate daily flights between the Malaysian capital city and London Heathrow using a 787-9 aircraft. Three flights weekly are scheduled between the Thai capital and London Gatwick using a Boeing 777-200ER aircraft.

British Airways is also returning to Abu Dhabi on 20 April. It will start flights to Agadir in Morrocco on 31 March 31 and will add Izmir in Turkey to its network on 18 May. Reservations opened for both the Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur services on 5 March.

BKK flights

Bangkok flights are scheduled three times weekly on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday, starting 28 October through the end of the winter timetable in March 2025.

Flight BA2231 will depart from London Gatwick at 2100 and arrive in Bangkok Suvarnabhumi at 1555 plus one day.

Flight BA2230 will depart Bangkok at 2255 and arrive in London Gatwick at 0530 plus one day.

The Boeing 777-200 ER has a three-class cabin configuration: 32 Club, 48 World Traveller Plus, and 252 World Traveller (economy).

KUL flights

The London Heathrow – Kuala Lumpur daily flights will commence on 10 November.

Flight BA033 will depart London Heathrow at 2045 and arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 1730 plus one day.

Flight BA034 will depart Kuala Lumpur at 2315 and arrive in London Heathrow at 0520 plus one day.

The Boeing Dreamliner 787-900 has a four-class configuration; eight in first class, 42 Club, 39 World Traveller Plus, and 127 World Traveller.