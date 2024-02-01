LANGKAWI, 2 February 2024: Langkawi’s Tanjung Rhu Beach welcomes nature lovers for the annual Sandbar Walk, 11 to 12 February, a popular occurrence highlighting what locals call the Sandbar phenomenon.

This captivating natural marvel materialises as the sea level drops to a minimum of 0.0m, unveiling a sandbar that links Tanjung Rhu Beach with Chabang and Kelam Baya Island.

Photo credit: Langkawi Development Authority.

The sandbank, stretching nearly 1km from Tanjung Rhu Beach to Chabang and Kelam Baya Island, stands out as one of Langkawi’s hidden gems and a natural phenomenon.

As the sea level retreats, the Sandbar emerges as a picturesque bridge between land and sea. It unveils a hidden world, inviting explorers to venture across its sandy expanse and discover the marine life thriving in the shallow pools formed along its route.

Sandbars, recognised as offshore bars or wave-washed ridges, emerge as a configuration of sand and sediment just off the shoreline. Their creation is influenced by ocean waves, resulting in formations that may be partly submerged or entirely visible, contingent upon the tide’s ebb and flow.

The Sandbar Walk on Tanjung Rhu Beach is an attraction worth experiencing scheduled this year from 11 to 12 February.

For more information, please visit.

Walk Organiser

Tanjung Rhu Resort Langkawi

Tel: +60 11-2695 9033

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.tanjungrhu.com.my/

Social: fb/TanjungRhuResort

(Source: Naturally Langkawi)