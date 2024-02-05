Greater Bay Airlines suspends HCMC flights

HONG KONG, 6 February 2024: Greater Bay Airlines suspends flights between Hong Kong and Ho Chi Minh City effective 22 February without explaining when flights will resume.

When attempting to book a flight on the airline’s website in late February and March, a message drops down — flights sold out, suggesting the passengers should try another date or reselect. Aeroroutes first reported GBA flight suspension on the Hong Kong-Ho Chi Minh route last week.

Photo credit: Greater Bay Airlines.

The airline’s website indicates it flies the route thrice weekly on Monday, Tuesday and Friday using a Boeing 737-800.

Flight HB261 departs Hong Kong at 0040 and arrives in Ho Chi Minh City at 0225.

The return flight HB262 departs Ho Chi Minh City at 0325 and arrives in Hong Kong at 0710.

Vietjet flights reduce from HCMC

But it’s not the only airline reducing flights to and from Vietnam during the first quarter. Vietjet is reducing or cancelling some international flights from Ho Chi Minh City during March.

Ho Chi Minh City – Ahmedabad flights reduce from daily to four weekly, effective 29 February to 30 March.

Ho Chi Minh City – Chiang Mai flights cancelled, effective 1 to 30 March.

Ho Chi Minh City – Denpasar flights reduce from four to three daily, effective 1 to 30 March.

Ho Chi Minh City – Hong Kong flights reduce from daily to four weekly, effective 2 to 30 March.

Ho Chi Minh City – Kaohsiung flights reduce from daily to four weekly, effective 5 to 30 March.

Ho Chi Minh City – Seoul Incheon flights reduce from three to two daily, effective 4 to 30 March.

Ho Chi Minh City – Taichung flights reduce from daily to three weekly, effective 1 to 30 March.

Ho Chi Minh City – Taipei Taoyuan flights reduce from two to one daily, effective 7 to 30 March.