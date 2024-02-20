Globus onboards HTT in Asia

SYDNEY, Australia, 21 February 2024: Globus family of brands (GFOB), comprising luxury river cruising operator Avalon Waterways and escorted coach touring companies Globus and Cosmos, has appointed Holiday Tours & Travel Group (HTT) as the distributor for Asia (excluding Hong Kong).

Effective 1 March 2024, the new distributor, headquartered in Singapore, will represent the GFOB portfolio in Singapore, Malaysia (via H Travel Sdn Bhd), Thailand, South Korea and the Philippines.

Globus family of brands managing director Asia Pacific, Gai Tyrrell (L) and Holiday Tours & Travel Group managing director Duncan Choo (R), celebrating the announcement in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, this week.

The new appointment and subsequent consolidation of distribution aims to see the Globus family of brands enhance opportunities in Asia, drive increased brand awareness and amplify sales growth.

Globus family of brands managing director Asia Pacific, Gai Tyrrell said the GFOB has strong ambitions for growth, and the partnership with HTT is vital for the company’s expansion in Asia.

“We are excited to partner with Holiday Tours & Travel Group to enhance our distribution in five key Asian markets. This appointment sees us achieve efficiencies with one distributor across the region, which puts us in a strong position to drive significant sales growth,” said Tyrrell. “With our marketing activity driving record results and new product launches in 2024/5, we are focused on expanding our footprint and customer base in the Asia Pacific region.”

HTT’s managing director, Duncan Choo, commented: “We are delighted to represent the prestigious Globus family of brands portfolio across multiple Asian regions. We will raise brand awareness of the Avalon Waterways, Globus and Cosmos brands and support our trade partners in discovering the benefits of selling the Globus Family of Brands product.”

GFOB is seeking a new, dedicated marketing team member based in Singapore in the role of regional marketing manager, who will work directly with the Globus Australian-based marketing team – to bolster the group’s marketing activity and boost sales in the region. Additionally, HTT has appointed sales leaders in each region to drive sales activity.