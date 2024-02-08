DUBAI UAE, 9 February 2024: Emirates has taken the final step in restoring its Australian capacity by announcing its return to Adelaide starting this October. Daily flights will relaunch between the South Australia capital and the airline’s Dubai hub on 28 October 2024.

The reinstated service will facilitate the growing travel demand to and from South Australia and allow passengers to travel conveniently between more than 140 destinations across Emirates’ global network, offering a wide range of choices, flexibility, and connectivity.

Emirates first launched its Adelaide services in 2012 and carried more than 165,000 passengers between Dubai and Adelaide in 2019. By 1 December, when Emirates also reinstates its second daily service to Perth, the airline will offer 77 weekly flights from Australia with the ability to transport 68,000 passengers per week to and from Australia, returning to its pre-pandemic capacity.

Emirates’ return is a major milestone for South Australia’s pandemic recovery. The tourism expenditure of daily direct non-stop Emirates flights is estimated by the South Australian Tourism Commission to generate more than $62 million per year and create in excess of 315 full-time equivalent tourism-related jobs for South Australians. Each flight will also offer 14 tonnes of cargo space, totalling 196 tonnes weekly between Dubai and Adelaide. The value of freight exports is estimated to be $98 million per year, bringing the total estimated expenditure generated by Emirates’ flights to Adelaide to $160 million.

South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas said: “Reinstating Emirates flights to Adelaide has been a key priority for the State Government. Emirates once again flying daily direct into Adelaide will further drive South Australia’s economic growth – set to deliver an estimated $160 million in tourism expenditure and freight exports and create more than 315 full-time tourism-related jobs for South Australians.

The reinstatement of direct daily Emirates flights into Adelaide is expected to generate more than AUD62 million in tourism expenditure alone – a major boost to our state’s visitor economy.

Emirates’ divisional vice president, Australasia Barry Brown, commented: “Passengers and industry have highly anticipated the return of Emirates to Adelaide for some time. We are equally excited to serve South Australia again, provide the state with opportunities across leisure, culture, and tourism, and support trade growth opportunities through our connection to Dubai and worldwide destinations.

“The return of our Adelaide service completes our current footprint in Australia, serving five points nationwide. With special thanks to our partners at the South Australian Tourism Commission and Adelaide Airport, we could not be prouder to be fulfilling Emirates’ commitment to Australia. We’re already looking ahead to welcoming our first passengers from Adelaide on board in October.”

Emirates will immediately return to daily services – the same as pre-Covid frequencies – which is a real sign of confidence in the Adelaide market. The widebody Boeing 777-200LR aircraft also creates improved air freight export opportunities for our local producers to Middle Eastern and European markets.

Operating daily on the Boeing 777-200LR aircraft with 38 Business Class seats alongside 264 seats in Economy Class, the Adelaide service will offer 302 seats per flight and over 4,200 weekly seats between Dubai and Adelaide. Emirates Business Class on the Adelaide service will feature a 2-2-2 configuration.

Emirates’ EK440 will depart from Dubai at 02:00hrs and arrive in Adelaide at 20:50hrs. Emirates’ return flight EK441 will depart from Adelaide at 22:35hrs and arrive in Dubai at 05:15hrs. All times are local.

With Emirates’ extensive network of more than 140 destinations around the world, the relaunch of the Emirates Dubai-Adelaide service provides a vital link to South Australia’s traditionally strong European markets, as well as the United Kingdom, Middle East, India, and the east coast of the United States. The flight schedule connects passengers with Emirates’ prime European arrival and departure times, offering a seamless travel experience and optimal connections of less than four hours.

With Dubai being a key global connection point, travellers are expected to venture from Adelaide to London, Rome, Dubai, Paris, Amsterdam, Manchester, Athens, Dublin, Barcelona, and Milan. London, Manchester, Dubai, Birmingham, Paris, Amsterdam, Glasgow, Frankfurt, and Dusseldorf are the top inbound markets for Australia-bound traffic.

Emirates currently serves Australia with 63 weekly flights to Brisbane, Perth, Sydney and Melbourne, operated by a mix of A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft transporting 56,000 passengers per week to and from these major cities. The airline has recently announced doubling its Premium Economy offering on flights to Melbourne, which started on 1 February, adding to the two daily four-class A380 services to Sydney.

From 1 October, Emirates will up gauge its second service between Dubai and Brisbane to an A380, creating an all-A380 operation from Brisbane. From 1 December, Emirates will reinstate its second Perth service on a Boeing 777-300ER, joining the existing A380 service.

