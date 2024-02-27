Cruises berth at NATAS Show

SINGAPORE, 28 February 2024: Royal Caribbean Group offers a peek at the lineup of international sailings on offer at the upcoming NATAS Travel Fair 2024, convening at Singapore Expo Halls 4 and 5A from 1 to 3 March.

The Friday to Sunday travel show opens from 1000 to 2130. Travellers can head for the cruise line’s stand 4H36 to explore different destinations, packages, and deals featuring Royal Caribbean’s fleet of 27 ships.

Spotlight on Royal Caribbean sailings

Caribbean Chilling: Icon of the Seas Takes Center Stage

Meet Icon of the Seas, a vacation revolution combining resort luxury, beach vibes, and theme park thrills to explore the sunny shores of Honduras and Puerto Costa Maya in Mexico on the 7-night West Caribbean sailing. With eight neighbourhoods, seven pools, six record-breaking waterslides, and over 40 ways to drink, dine and be entertained.

Short and Sweet: Utopia of the Seas Sets Sail

For travellers looking to add on a cruise getaway as part of an American adventure, Utopia of the Seas debuts in July 2024, offering an ultimate three-night weekend getaway from Port Canaveral. Featuring over 40 dining options, including a new one-of-a-kind train-inspired dining experience, multiple pools, and a visit to the exclusive Perfect Day at CocoCay, Utopia of the Seas guarantees an energetic weekend for friends and families.

Adventure in Alaska: Experience Quantum of the Seas

Embark on a seven-night Alaska adventure this September on Quantum of the Seas. This ship is designed for next-level experiences amid glaciers, wilderness, and enchanting wildlife. Thrill-seekers can defy gravity on RipCord® by iFLY® skydiving simulator at sea, then bond with loved ones on the bumper cars and roller-skating at SeaPlex®, the largest activity space at sea. Not to be missed are the breathtaking 360-degree views 300 feet above sea level from the North Star® observation capsule – the best way to soak in the bucket list-worthy views of Alaska

Explore Europe in Style: Odyssey of the Seas and Allure of the Seas

Odyssey of the Seas invites thrill-seekers on an unforgettable journey through Greece, Turkey, and Italy. Don’t miss the chance to experience the transformative Two70 – in the evening, live entertainment paired with amazing multimedia visuals across a floor-to-ceiling wall of windows. Two70 becomes a nightclub that keeps the party going strong when night falls. Odyssey of the Seas offers a Quantum Ultra Class experience that takes adventure to the next level.

Meanwhile, Oasis Class ship Allure of the Seas also takes guests to top European destinations, offering unmatched thrills, dazzling entertainment, and captivating itineraries and featuring a zip line ride and splashworthy spaces for kids, including the interactive H20 Zone℠ Water Park. The AquaTheater is the deepest pool at sea, flanked by two 30-foot diving platforms that set the scene for mesmerising aqua show spectaculars.

Captivating China: Spectrum of the Seas Getaways

Starting May 2024, Spectrum of the Seas calls Shanghai home, offering four- and five-day cruises to Japan and Korea, with stops in Okinawa, Nagasaki, Fukuoka, Ishigaki and Jeju. Families can spend quality time together while enjoying exclusive access to the deluxe amenities in the two-storey Ultimate Family Suite.