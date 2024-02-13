LANGKAWI, 14 February 2024: Langkawi’s tourism community welcomed 155 visitors from Chongqing in China who joined the first of two Batik Air charter flights on Sunday.

It followed an earlier inaugural for a Batik Air charter series from Chengdu in China Air and the start of scheduled flights from Dubai on Flydubai.

Photo credit: LADA.

The Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) secured the latest charter series from Chongqing, as part of a project to create attractive incentive packages to encourage more direct international flights from key source markets such as China. The first charter flight from Chongqing, China, to Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia, arrived on Sunday, 11 February. Batik Air will follow up with a second charter to meet demand during the peak holiday season.

LADA said it is committed to attracting special charter flights with incentives for airlines organising charter flights in cooperation with online travel agencies in various Asian source market countries. LADA also provides additional incentives to airlines that establish direct flights to Langkawi if they can offer a flight schedule for at least one year and the city, where the flights originate, does not have an airline route to the Malaysian island destination.

Tuan Wan Kamarul Faisal Wan Kamardin, LADA’s deputy CEO for planning and development hosted the welcome reception on Sunday, joined by Tuan Haji Zulkifli Bin Abdullah, assistant chief district officer, Tuan Che Sulaiman Che Pa, manager of Langkawi International Airport, LADA officials, the Batik Air team, MAHB staff, related government agencies and Langkawi tourism industry players. Traditional Malay cultural performances welcomed the inaugural flight.

Charters from Chengdu China

Just a day earlier, Langkawi welcomed 178 tourists from Chengdu on the year’s first charter flight from Chengdu, China. The direct flight is part of an ongoing charter series featuring Langkawi, Malaysia. It involves eight charter flights to Langkawi, bringing in an estimated 1,480 visitors, the Langkawi Development Authority reported. Flights originate in Chengdu, the capital of southwestern China’s Sichuan province.

New flights from Dubai

Langkawi Development Board (LADA) rolled out the red carpet for the inaugural Flydubai flight to Langkawi over the weekend, marking the introduction of daily service from Dubai. The new service departs from Terminal 2, Dubai International Airport (DXB), UAE, with a stop in Penang International Airport (PEN) for a one-hour stopover before flying to Langkawi International Airport (LGK).

For more information on the destination Langkawi, visit https://naturallylangkawi.my/

(Source: https://www.lada.gov.my/en/)