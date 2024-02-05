BANGKOK, 6 February 2024: Thailand’s famous beach resort Hua Hin will host the 9th edition of the Centara World Masters Golf Championship from 9 to 15 June.

One of Asia’s largest amateur golf tournaments will tee off at two of Hua Hin’s most distinguished championship courses — Black Mountain Golf Club and Banyan Golf Club.

Black Mountain Golf Club.

Since its inception in 2014, the Centara World Masters has welcomed 2,000 golfers. This year, the organiser Golfasian expects the tournament to welcome many returning players, some participating for the third, fourth, or fifth time.

Golfasian, Thailand’s leading golf tour operator, and Go Golfing, the Australian golf event specialist, co-hosted the tournament with Centara Hotels & Resorts as the headline sponsor.

The tournament’s structure is designed to reflect the grandeur of professional tour events, complete with sponsor billboards and caddies donning players’ bibs, yet it retains a friendly and enjoyable atmosphere.

Competitions are divided into three age divisions for men (A, B, and C grades) and two for women (A and B grades), ensuring a fair and competitive environment for all. Participants will vie for prizes worth over USD30,000.

This year’s event will draw international golfers from Australia, Norfolk Island, Pakistan, New Caledonia, Qatar, Japan, Malaysia, Portugal, New Zealand, India, the UK, UAE, USA, Thailand, Germany, Papua New Guinea, and South Africa.

Golfasian managing director Mark Siegel commented: “The triumphant return of the Centara World Masters marks a significant moment for Thailand’s tourism, bringing together a global community of golfers and affirming our nation’s status as a premier golf destination.”

The Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, a symbol of heritage and elegance, is a preferred accommodation for many participants and the central venue for post-tournament functions. Centara Hotels & Resorts continues as the headline sponsor, reflecting its commitment to the event’s success and Thailand’s golfing heritage.

“As we prepare to tee off at the 9th Centara World Masters, we are honoured once again to play host and headline sponsor of this prestigious event, standing alongside our esteemed partners in showcasing Thailand’s rich golfing and hospitality heritage. This event highlights Thailand’s status as a premier golfing destination and exemplifies Centara’s dedication to curating remarkable experiences for our guests,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts CEO Thirayuth Chirathivat. “It is wonderful to witness the convergence of golfers from around the world, and we look forward to welcoming players and guests alike to indulge in a week of exceptional golf, unparalleled luxury, and the warm embrace of Thai hospitality at our iconic Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin.”

The event is also supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Banyan Thailand, Chang, Coca-Cola, and Fenix.

For more details on the tournament and to register, visit www.thailandworldmasters.com

For hotel information and bookings, visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centaragrand/chbr

(Source: Golfasian)