Radisson flies flag at Anyer beach

SINGAPORE, 31 January 2024: Radisson Hotel Group will open a new beachfront Radisson Resort in 2027 situated in the coastal town of Anyer, Indonesia.

The 150-key Radisson Resort Anyer will mark a significant milestone as the Radisson brand launches its first resort with glamping concept integration – showcasing the group’s dedication to offering unique and memorable experiences for guests.

Artist Impression of Radisson Resort Anyer, Aerial View.

Located in Banten province, Anyer is lauded as one of Indonesia’s most famous beaches on Java’s West Coast, within a two-hour car transfer drive from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport and central Jakarta.

Anyer Beach is renowned for its long stretch of golden sands and serves as an eye-opening gateway to the famed Krakatoa volcano.

Indonesia remains a strategic market for Radisson Hotel Group, recording 10.4 million foreign tourists in the first 11 months of 2023, more than a 110% increase in tourists compared to the same period in 2022.

With over 60 hotels in operation and development in Southeast Asia and the Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group continues to grow as a leading hospitality provider in the region.