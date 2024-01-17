SINGAPORE, 18 January 2024: First-time travellers will be able to explore the fascinating sights of northern Vietnam by small river ship and combine the experience with a cruise exploring the upper Mekong River in Laos and Thailand during Pandaw’s upcoming sailing season from September 2024 to March 2025.

In northern Vietnam, the cruise traverses the Red River delta and its main tributaries, connecting the wonders of Halong Bay with the excitements of downtown Hanoi and then on into the interior, well off the beaten track where no other tourist craft operators. This combines scenic beauty with the Red River’s lively, interesting (sometimes industrial) life and is the latest addition from Asia’s specialist river cruise operator, Pandaw.

From the Red River to the Mekong

After exploring northern Vietnam, the combo cruise itinerary moves on a three-country expedition of the upper Mekong River, traversing Laos to touch the Golden Triangle, where the borders of Laos, Thailand and Myanmar meet.

Starting in Vientiane, the old French capital and so redolent of L’Indochine, the cruise of the upper Mekong River visits the UNESCO World Heritage Luang Prabang. Then, it sails to the Golden Triangle, where the cruise ends in far North Thailand. (There are upstream and downstream itineraries). Pandaw is the first river expedition operator to offer specialised cruises spanning Laos on the navigable stretches of the Mekong River since World War II.

Pandaw’s latest and unique combo itinerary takes in the UNESCO World Heritage site of Halong Bay, the fascinating Red River through northern Vietnam, and then explores the remote and untouched Upper Mekong River in Laos.

There is no better way to explore this magical region than sailing Pandaw’s small expedition vessels, which feature inclusive flights, hotels and transfers between cruises.

Cruise dates have now been released for the season from September 2024 to March 2025. There are special offers to mark the launch of these fascinating combo cruises, such as no single supplement available on selected dates. Book online to reserve a preferred stateroom with Pandaw in Vietnam and Laos by visiting pandaw.com, or by contacting the sales team at [email protected]

Halong Bay, Red River & Laos Mekong Combo

HALONG BAY – CHIANG KHONG

21 nights

FROM USD7,970 PP

For more details visit.

More on upper Mekong River attractions

The journey from Vientiane to Chiang Saen on the Mekong River is packed with history, culture, and breathtaking scenery. Here’s a peek at some of the must-see destinations included in river cruises:

Laos

Vientiane: This charming capital city boasts the magnificent Pha That Luang, a towering Buddhist stupa that’s the national symbol of Laos. Explore Wat Si Saket, the oldest temple in Vientiane, and wander through the bustling morning market.

Pak Ou Caves: Located on the banks of the Mekong, these caves house thousands of Buddha statues of various sizes and styles, offering a truly mystical experience.

Luang Prabang: A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Luang Prabang is a serene gem where French colonial architecture meets traditional Lao temples. Witness the daily alms procession of saffron-robed monks, explore the Royal Palace Museum, and cruise the Nam Khan River.

Thailand:

Thailand

Golden Triangle: The infamous meeting point of Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand, this region offers a glimpse into the history of opium production and trade. Visit the Hall of Opium Museum and soak in the stunning mountain scenery.

Chiang Khong: This charming riverside town in the Chiang Rai province of northern Thailand on the banks of the Mekong River facing the Lao town of Huay Xai is known for its laid-back atmosphere, historical significance and the stunning natural beauty of the river vistas.

The town is home to Wat Phra Kaew, a beautiful temple housing a replica of the Emerald Buddha from Bangkok. The town hosts the vibrant Mekong Lantern Festival every November, illuminating the river with thousands of colourful lanterns.

Chiang Saen: This ancient Lanna Kingdom city boasts the ruins of Wat Phra That Doi Chom Thong, a hilltop temple offering panoramic views. Explore the Chiang Saen National Museum and explore the region’s rich history. It is also the home of the first glass skywalk in Chiang Rai province, with panoramic views of the mountain ridges and the Mekong River valley

Mekong River cruises include visits to traditional villages along the river, offering a firsthand experience of local life and culture. There are excursions to national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, where you may be lucky and spot elephants and gibbons.

Local markets with handcrafted souvenirs and delicious street food highlight any river cruise stop. But remember, the beauty of a river cruise lies in the journey itself. You can relax on the deck, watch the changing scenery, and soak in the tranquillity of the Mekong River. Keep your camera or mobile handy to capture the moment fishing folk cast their nets across the river’s surface and the vast mountainous landscape on remote sections of the river.