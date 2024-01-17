Lufthansa flies to Hyderabad India

SINGAPORE, 18 January 2024: Lufthansa launched a new service connecting Hyderabad to Europe on 17 January using its newest long-haul Boeing 787-900 Dreamliner aircraft

Lufthansa German Airlines has introduced five weekly direct flights from Frankfurt, Germany, to Hyderabad, the capital of the Indian state of Telangana, marking a growing commitment to India and enhancing its presence on the subcontinent.

Lufthansa CCO Heiko Reitz ribbon cutting inaugural FRA-HYD flight.

The airline flies from Frankfurt on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

LH752 departs Frankfurt at 1055 and arrives in Hyderabad at2355.

The return flight LH753 departs Hyderabad at 0155 and arrives in Frankfurt at 0705

Once known as the City of Pearls due to its historical significance in the pearl and diamond trade, Hyderabad has long been a hub for merchants and traders worldwide.

Today, Hyderabad is India’s 4th largest city, an emerging technological, aerospace and Indian pharma hub, with a strong presence of major multinational companies, including Google, Microsoft, Boeing and Airbus. An investment hub as well as a centre for innovation, Hyderabad combines the old-world charm of its rich history with the dynamism of 21st-century India.

Lufthansa now operates direct connections from Germany to five destinations in the country, Hyderabad-Frankfurt being the latest addition to its global network.

As the fastest-growing major market for Lufthansa globally, capacity growth in India exceeds pre-pandemic levels. Lufthansa Group senior director of South Asia George Ettiyil noted: “Including our new Hyderabad-Frankfurt service, we now offer Indian passengers 64 weekly flights to our hubs in Europe and onward connections to the biggest network on the European continent. As we launch Hyderabad, our capacity to India has increased by 14% (relative to 2019), making it the fastest-growing major market for Lufthansa.

“With Bangalore-Munich and now Hyderabad-Frankfurt services, we have launched two new routes in the past three months, recognising South India’s growing relevance and demonstrating the strong overall importance of India to the Lufthansa Group.”