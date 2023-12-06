Türkiye and Vietnam Ink air partnership

DUBAI, 7 December 2023: Turkish Airlines signed a Letter of Intent with Vietnam Airlines in Ankara on Tuesday, adding yet another new partnership to its portfolio of global collaborations.

The signing ceremony held at the Presidential Complex on Tuesday was witnessed by Cevdet Yılmaz, Vice President of Türkiye and Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of Vietnam. At the signing, Turkish Airlines was represented by chief executive officer Bilal Ekşi and chief cargo officer Turhan Özen. Vietnam Airlines was represented by Vietnam Airlines’ chairman of the Board of Directors Dang Ngoc Hoa.

The agreement sets the foundation for a collaboration between the two airlines, starting with cargo. A subsidiary of Turkish Airlines, Turkish Cargo is assessing collaboration opportunities in Asia, a continent of strategic importance and high potential.

Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi commented: “Asia is one of our key markets at Turkish Airlines. Our efforts to increase our presence on this prominent continent continue unabated with our competent teams and R&D activities. These efforts are even more meaningful in an era where global aviation is shifting from West to East. I hope our collaboration with Vietnam Airlines will be beneficial and fruitful for both countries and flag carriers.”

The partnership will initially focus on air cargo operations of both flag carriers to explore different commercial dimensions in the near future.

About Turkish Airlines

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 437 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 345 worldwide destinations (292 international and 53 domestic) in 129 countries.