PATTAYA, 13 December 2023: The 6th edition of the ITF MT700 Tennis Masters Championship was successfully hosted at Fitz Club – Racquets, Health and Fitness.

Sponsored by AssetWise and Carabao Group, the tournament brought together an outstanding lineup of over 200 Tennis players from over 20 countries, exceeding all ITF Masters attendance records for events held in Thailand. The oldest competitor was 80 years old. New and returning athletes, lively spectators and great sportsmanship made the tournament another smashing blockbuster event!

The MT700 ITF tournament is considered the highest category in the Asia Pacific region and offers the highest level of elite international competition. The event, organised by Royal Cliff Hotels Group CEO Vitanart Vathanakul, allows more senior players the opportunity to stay active, improve their game, get more socially connected and help reinforce Pattaya and Thailand’s reputation as a premier sports and wellness destination, with a particular focus on tennis.

Highlights of the tournament included the Men’s 35+ Singles between Maxim Khamutov of Russia, a dark horse in the competition and Shrikant Kumawat, top seed in the category. Maxim exhibited amazing finesse to overpower the number-one seed and win the championship.

The most thrilling match was between Vitanart Vathanakul and. Prakash Aswani. Despite sustaining an injury, Vitanart displayed remarkable resilience and determination, ultimately triumphing after a gruelling four-hour battle.

In the Men’s Singles 60+ category, Rashid Ahmad Malik, a former Davis Cup Captain from Pakistan, boasting an undefeated record in over 70 matches, secured an effortless 6-1, 6-1 victory against the world’s former second-ranked ITF player, Simon Arms.

The award ceremony featured the esteemed Chief Human Resource Officer of AssetWise Public Company Limited as a distinguished guest.

Participants were treated to complimentary massages, courtesy of AssetWise, enhancing their relaxation experience. Various food and drink choices were available alongside state-of-the-art sports amenities for exercise, relaxation, and socialising. One of the event’s highlights was the exceptional BBQ Buffet on the tournament’s second evening, where tennis players, their families, and friends convened to savour an array of exquisite dishes. This gathering was further enlivened by the live broadcast of the Cricket World Cup final 2023 between Australia and India.

Royal Cliff Hotels Group manages four luxury properties, offering domestic and international tourists a sublime holiday experience. The group consistently contributes positively to its communities and aims to enhance the recreational experiences of the senior demographic. This is achieved through fostering friendly competitions that bolster both physical and mental health via sports. In collaboration with AssetWise Public Company Limited and Carabao Group, Royal Cliff champions the cause of senior athletes, promoting healthy, active lifestyles and leveraging its top-tier facilities to advocate for physical fitness at various levels. Through these sporting endeavours, they consistently uplift many, offering them opportunities for enjoyment, building friendships, and fostering a lifelong passion for sports.

About Fitz Club- Racquets, Health & Fitness

Fitz Club – Racquets, Health & Fitness, an elite sports centre under the Royal Cliff banner, has been a preferred choice for renowned ATP players such as Nikolay Davydenko, Mikhail Youzhny, Dmitry Tursunov, Denis Istomin, among others. These players have previously conducted tennis camps at this facility. With tennis courts on par with those at the Australian Open, Fitz Club is a go-to for top-tier players aiming to acclimate themselves to grand slam tournament conditions. Besides tennis, the club boasts a rich history of hosting an array of sports events, encompassing both Junior and Senior Tennis contests, Squash championships, and Table Tennis duels.