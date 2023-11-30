MALDIVES, 1 December 2023: OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort has unveiled its version of barefoot luxury travel, allowing its guests to bask in their secluded haven – the exquisite Lonubo private island.

Situated just 200 metres from OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort, Lonubo boasts lush palm-covered landscapes and promises an exclusive retreat with unparalleled tranquillity and privacy for an unforgettable experience.

“With a private island at their disposal, OUTRIGGER guests can elevate the castaway beach experience to unprecedented heights,” affirms the resort’s general manager, John Allanson. “Our commitment to privacy and exclusivity, coupled with luxurious touches, ensures an experience beyond compare.”

Upon arrival at Lonubo via a private boat transfer, couples are welcomed to their private paradise equipped with sun loungers, plush beanbags, sunshades, towels and light refreshments for a four-hour escape into unparalleled bliss.

For those seeking to elevate their experience, an optional gourmet picnic awaits, complete with a curated setup and a selection of delectable food and beverages tailored to their preferences. Romantic evenings can be further enhanced with a starlit barbecue beach dinner featuring a private chef and waiter, ensuring an indulgent barefoot wining and dining experience.

As the sun sets, guests can choose optional enhancements such as an open log fire, tantalising canapés paired with Taittinger Brut Reserve champagne and a private movie screening featuring the film of their choice.

For culinary connoisseurs, the resort’s chef recommends the ultimate surf and turf dinner – a lavish feast featuring a one-kilo Maldivian lobster and 500g of black Angus tenderloin steak, expertly grilled to perfection by the dedicated chef on Lonubo.

A detailed brochure outlining the exquisite Lonubo Island private experience is available for interested guests.

To make this dream-like experience a reality, OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort is pleased to offer exclusive savings and value-added promotions until 4 December 2023 as part of the resort’s CYBER Sale promotions.

Visit OUTRIGGER.com to seize this exceptional opportunity for a once-in-a-lifetime escape.