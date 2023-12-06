MANILA, 7 December 2023: The Philippines adds four global accolades to its 2023 tourism awards list, having bagged four top accolades at the prestigious World Travel Awards 2023 held in Dubai on 1 December.

For the first time, the Philippines won the Global Tourism Resilience Award for demonstrating “global leadership, pioneering vision, and innovation to overcome critical challenges and adversity.

Photo credit: DOT Philippines.

As one of only five countries cited for this inaugural award, the Philippines and other “inaugural winners will serve as benchmarks for best practices in tourism resilience,” according to the World Travel Awards.

The Philippines also took home the World’s Leading Dive Destination, the World’s Leading Beach Destination and the World’s Leading City Destination for its capital, Manila.

Established in 1993, the 30th annual World Travel Awards acknowledge excellence across all the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco commented on the country’s victories at the World Travel Awards: “ These accolades are a source of pride as they are a testament to the enormous contribution of tourism to the Philippine economy and global standing.”