THAI discount launches Istanbul service

BANGKOK, 3 November 2023: THAI Airways International teams up with Mastercard to offer passengers a discount on the new Bangkok-Istanbul service starting on 1 December 2023.

The deal gives passengers a THB2,000 discount for bookings out of Thailand and a USD50 discount out of Istanbul. Available to travellers who book directly on thaiairways.com using Mastercard, the discount offer ends on 30 November. The travel period runs from 1 December 2023 until 31 March 2024.

THAI chairman of the plan administrators, Piyasvasti Amranand (right) with Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Thailand Serap Ersoy (left), light up the route and destinations at the launch event.

To activate the discount, punch in the code “TGMCBKKIST” to get the THB 2,000 deal and “TGMCISTBKK” for the USD50 if starting the trip in Istanbul. The offer ends at midnight on 30 November 2023

The Mastercard discount deal pushes customers to the website to make bookings, but once on the booking site, the Bangkok -Istanbul offer is not headlined under Popular Fare Deals, which emphasises Asian destinations.

From Bangkok, the best roundtrip fare offer before the Mastercard discount is THB34,850. A one-way fare sells for THB17,330. The Mastercard discount is applicable for both return and one-way fares, so it might make sense to buy two separate one-way fares and enjoy double the rebate – THB2,000 on the outbound sector and USD50 on the return sector. TG confirmed that’s doable. If you book a return flight, you pick up just one rebate, TH2,000 or USD50.

Daily roundtrip flights, Bangkok-Istanbul, will start on 1 December 2023 using an Airbus A350-900 aircraft as follows:

TG900 departs daily from Bangkok at 2345 and arrives in Istanbul at 0605 the following day.

TG901 departs daily from Istanbul at 1630 and arrives in Bangkok at 0535 the following day.

The airline held a launch event on 1 November in Bangkok presided over by THAI chairman of the plan administrators, Piyasvasti Amranand, with Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Thailand Serap Ersoy who was the guest of honour. Also attending: THAI chief executive officer Chai Eamsiri and airline senior executives.