SINGAPORE, 24 November 2023: Pandaw Cruises has released a new Laos Expedition video that spotlights the travel experience onboard its 10-night adventure cruise through the upper Mekong River

The video focuses on the “sights, sounds and feel of our Laos Mekong expedition in words can be very difficult and the varied landscapes, colourful culture and smiling faces sometimes need to be seen to be believed,” says the Pandara introduction.

Limited last-minute dates remain for the current sailing season that ends next April, while future dates through 2025 are selling quickly.

Pandaw’s 10-night expedition on the Upper Mekong sails between Chiang Khong on the Thai-Lao border and through Laos toward Vientiane, the old French capital. It delivers stunning scenery and opportunities to meet warm and friendly locals and learn about Laos’ national animal, the majestic elephant.

The cruise stops three nights at the UNESCO World Heritage city of Luang Prabang with its intricate wood-carved monasteries before heading deep into the mountains through rapids and gorges on the high-powered but compact Pandaw vessels custom-built to navigate this majestic river.

The Laos Mekong

CHIANG KHONG TO VIENTIANE

10 nights

FROM USD4,360

NO SINGLE SUPPLEMENT ON SELECTED DATES

For more details on the Laos Mekong.

For cruise dates, check: https://www.pandaw.com/expeditions/laos-mekong/cruise-dates

To book, visit pandaw.com, or email [email protected]