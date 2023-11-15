Hotelbeds adds stays at Barceló resorts

SINGAPORE, 16 November 2023: Hotelbeds, part of HBX Group, entered a partnership with Barceló Hotel Group earlier this month.

The strategic distribution agreement increases Hotelbeds’ accommodation portfolio while also extending Barceló Hotels & Resorts’ brand in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, opening up new possibilities for travellers.

The collaboration adds 130 Barceló hotels in 15 countries into the Hotelbeds Preferred Portfolio, and Hotelbeds will, in return, enhance the distribution reach for these properties, which spans more than 170 markets and encompasses more than 71,000 travel buyers, resulting in a number of benefits, including increased revenue streams in underpenetrated market segments.

As the flagship brand of Barceló Hotel Group, Barceló Hotels & Resorts encompasses a global collection of hotels and resorts, including urban properties, beachfront getaways and all-inclusive destinations.