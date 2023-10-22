BANGKOK, 23 October 2023: Thai Airways International launched an exclusive inflight menu curated by Chef Bo at last week’s “TASTE OF THAI TALES” event presided over by the airline’s Chief Executive Officer Chai Eamsiri at THAI’s head office.

The extensive new menu delivers a unique culinary experience curated by Chef Duangporn (Bo) Songvisava, declared Asia’s Best Female Chef of 2013. She appeared in Netflix’s Chef’s Table Season 5 alongside THAI Catering Chef Suchat Nanta, who demonstrated the preparation at the TASTE OF THAI TALES event.

Destined to be a major talking point, the national airline hopes to tap the massive following of passengers who love Thai food and expect the national airline to serve up the best Thai treats. The menu is designed to enhance the passenger inflight experiences through the six Ayatana senses: sight, taste, smell, hearing, touch, and feeling. Inspired by Thai culinary culture, Chef Songvisava, the owner of the Food Trust BKK (Bo Lan), selected local ingredients to blend with an international menu in designing these inflight meals, which have been available on THAI Royal First and Royal Silk classes on flights to Europe, Australia, and Japan since July 2023.

All Day Dining

Roll series:

1. Thai-Northern Curry Sausage in a Sweet Potato Bun, topped with Sauerkraut, Pickled Ginger, and crispy pork crackling.

2. Meatball with Spicy Tamarind Sauce in a Sweet Potato Bun, topped with Pickled Cucumber, Shredded Cabbage, and Semi-Dried Tomatoes.

3. Grilled Honey Pork with Holy Basil and Chili in a Sweet Potato Bun, topped with a Soft-Boiled Egg and Fried Chili.

4. Chicken Satay in a Sweet Potato Bun with Shredded Cabbage, Pickled Cucumber, and Green Chili.

Pie Series:

1. “Hung Lay” Pork Curry Pie with a Pickled Garlic and Ginger Skewer.

2. “Khao Soi” Chicken Pie with Pickled Cabbage, Lime Wedge, and Chili Oil.

Main Dishes: (*starting in 2024)

1. Lamb Cutlets in Red Curry with Green Banana, served with Thai jasmine Rice, five-spice braised Soft-Boiled Egg, Stir-Fried Green beans, and Thai Grilled Sweet Corn.

2. Prawns in Red Curry with Pineapple (Gaeng Khua), served with Thai jasmine Rice, Thai Turnip Omelet, and Stir-Fried Aubergines with Sweet Basil.

Ochazuke Breakfast Series:

1. Thai Jasmine Rice in “Tom Nok Mhor” Style Soup with Smoked Fish.

2. Thai Jasmine Rice in “Tom Klong” Style Soup with Smoked Fish and Thai Herbs.

3. Tapioca Pearls in Clear Soup with Young Coconut and Thai Basil, topped with Shredded Chicken, Poached Tiger Prawns, and Onsen Egg.

Heritage Series:

1. Thai Rice Vermicelli Noodles with Prawn and Peanut Sauce (Sen-Mee Nahm Prik).

When introducing the ‘Taste of THAI Tales’ initiative, the airline president, Chai Eamsiri, said THAI was striving to introduce new products and services for optimal passenger satisfaction.

“As the national carrier, THAI is honoured to strengthen the position of Thai food as a form of national soft power for global recognition, as well as to support local ingredient manufacturers.”