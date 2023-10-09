KUCHING, 10 October 2023: Get ready to immerse yourself in the grand theatrical world of opera in the heart of Sarawak, Borneo.

The Borneo Opera Festival 2023, from 12 to 15 October, will bring world-class talents to Kuching, Sarawak, promising to mesmerise audiences with its grandeur, artistic brilliance and bel canto of this cultural extravaganza.

Borneo Opera Festival will feature a Gala Opera Concert and opera orchestra performances spanning three days in the heart of Kuching city.

The festival will be a first of its kind for the region, which already hosts the world-renowned Rainforest World Music Festival and Borneo Jazz Festival.

This extraordinary musical odyssey celebrates the art and culture of world-class opera with Maestro Alfio Grasso, the Italian baritone set to headline the Borneo Opera Festival 2023, along with Sarawak’s own opera singing prodigy Jeanne-Marie Druce.

The festival’s line-up includes Romanian artiste Ioan Vrasmas, award-winning opera director from Egypt Abdallah Saad, Spanish soprano Beatriz Sylvan and violinist Bogdan Alexandru Costache, a shining virtuoso in the world of classical music.

Other world-renowned performers include Italian conductor Silvano Frontalini, Italian tenor Domenico Menini and Hungarian pianist Gabriella Gyoker.

Festival goers will indulge in opera’s grandeur and beauty as Teatro d’Opera Italiana (Vox Orchestra) takes centre stage.

“Borneo Opera Festival is a daring step towards putting Sarawak on the map as a hub for opera music in the Southeast Asian region. “This serves as a springboard for singers in the region, offering them invaluable experience, exposure, and international recognition within the opera scene,” said Sarawak Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak, Dato Sri Haji Abdul Kairm Rahman Hamzah at the launch of the inaugural Borneo Opera Festival.

Borneo Season Opera II Palcoscenico PLT will be fully dedicated to providing an unforgettable experience for all audience members to inspire a new generation of vocalists and music enthusiasts, thereby contributing to the growth and development of the music industry in Sarawak, Borneo, Southeast Asia, and beyond.

For more information or to purchase festival tickets, do visit www.borneooperafestival.com