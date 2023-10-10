Rezio hits six million users

SINGAPORE, 11 October 2023: Rezio, a travel booking solution under the KKday Group based in Taipei, confirmed this week it has reached the milestone of serving over 6 million travellers worldwide based on data collected from 2022 to June 2023.

The Rezio network established in 2019 comprises more than 3,500 merchants offering a diverse selection of 15,000 travel experiences.

Its latest report, ‘Rezio 2023 Travel Trends and Consumer Insights,’ offers insights into emerging trends. The comprehensive report draws on data spanning the pandemic and post-reopening periods, identifying six key booking segments: outdoor activities, tours, tickets, experiences, workshops and leisure.

Tour operators focusing on outdoor activities experienced remarkable growth in 2022, boasting a staggering 335% increase, driven by curated day tours. Data showed that bookers firmed up their trips during lunch breaks and before bedtime, with an average lead time of just five days before the scheduled departure date.

As for international travel, Rezio spotlights Japan as the standout destination that draws tourists from elsewhere in Asia and is now the most popular choice. Conversely, South Korean travellers top the booking charts as far as outbound travel to Asian destinations is concerned.

Recognising the diverse array of platforms and online payment methods favoured by travellers from various countries, Rezio’s Channel Manager” feature empowers merchants to seamlessly distribute their products through integrated international sales channels, including popular OTAs like KKday, Viator, and GetYourGuide.

To access the full report, fill out the form here.

About Rezio

Founded and headquartered in Taipei in 2019, Rezio is a leading booking solution provider under the KKday Group of companies supporting attractions, tour operators and activity providers, especially those who previously operated offline. More than 3,500 travel operators worldwide have adopted Rezio as their booking system.