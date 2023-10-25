Qatar Airways makes changes at the top

SINGAPORE, 26 October 2023: Qatar Airways Group confirms after 27 years, Qatar Airways Group chief executive will step down from his current position as group chief executive effective 5 November 2023.

He will be succeeded by Engr Badr Mohammed Al-Meer as the airline’s group chief executive.

Akbar Al Baker

Engr Badr Mohammed Al-Meer

Under Akbar Al Baker’s leadership, Qatar Airways has become one of the most recognisable and trusted brands globally. The national carrier of the State of Qatar has achieved an unprecedented seven-times win of the “World’s Best Airline” award, and its state-of-the-art Hamad International Airport, which is under its management and operation, has also been recognised as the “World’s Best Airport”.

The Qatar Airways Group’s contribution to helping deliver the FIFA World Cup 2022 showcased its capability, commitment to excellence, and passion for bringing the world together.

About Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways won the ‘World’s Best Business Class’ for the 10th time at the 2023 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation Skytrax. The airline flies to more than 160 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport.