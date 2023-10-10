SINGAPORE, 11 October 2023: Pandaw has been recognised as the only boutique Asian river cruise operator in this year’s reader’s choice awards winners list, voted entirely by Conde Nast readers.

“We are delighted that our unique style of river expedition continues to strike a chord with adventurous travellers in Asia and are honoured to be listed amongst the world’s best river ships,” the Asian riverboat cruise specialist said in a statement.

Now in its 36th edition, Conde Nast lists the world’s best cruise experiences under the categories of mega, large, medium, expedition, and river ships. Pandaw gains a spot in the limelight as the only Asian river ship operator on the list.

You can view the full list of winners in the cruise category here

Conde Nest in its award citation, noted: “Most river cruise lines specialise in European rivers or the Nile, but Pandaw is not most cruise lines. It focuses on the waterways of Asia, sailing 17 ships on the rivers of six countries, including India’s Brahmaputra River and Ganges River. Though the ships are all traditional in their style, they offer guests a luxurious home base for adventurous excursions.”

Pandaw’s riverboat fleet currently explores the rivers of India and the Mekong Region – Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam and Thailand.

For over 25 years, Pandaw has been the leader in Asian river cruising and can trace its heritage to the Irrawaddy Flotilla Company, founded in 1865 by Scottish merchants that operated commercial riverboat ferries transporting cargo and passengers on major rivers in Myanmar.

By the 1920s, the company had a fleet of 650 vessels on the rivers of Burma, then a British colony. As the Imperial Japanese Army invaded Burma in 1942, the entire IFC fleet was scuppered as an “act of denial”.

Paul and Roser Strachan revived the Irrawaddy Flotilla Company in 1955 to pioneer river cruises on the Irrawaddy River in post-colonial times. Today, it operates 17 luxury riverboats in six countries, offering distinctive cruise trips ranging from three to 30 nights.

Bookings can still be made for the 2023/24 season and there are confirmed advance dates open for bookings through to 2025.

Visit: www.pandaw.com or email [email protected].