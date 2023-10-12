Firefly wings its way to Bangkok

PENANG, 13 October 2023: Firefly, the low-cost subsidiary of Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), is set to expand its flight network by introducing direct flights from Penang to Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) starting 3 November.

The airline has scheduled five weekly flights on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday using a Boeing 737-800 with 189 seats in a single economy class configuration.

“We are delighted to introduce direct flights from Penang to Bangkok, which will mark Firefly’s second point into Thailand following the launch of direct flights to Phuket last year,” commented Firefly chief executive officer Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi. “With this addition, we are solidifying Firefly’s foothold in the region, demonstrating our commitment to expand our jet operations across ASEAN to cater to the increasing demands of leisure and business travellers alike.”

Flight FY3632 departs Penang at 1600 and arrives in Bangkok (DMK) at 1650 (local time). The return flight FY3633 departs DMK at 1800 and arrives in Penang at 2050.

To launch the Penang – Bangkok route, the airline offers a lead-in one-way fare of MYR159 or on the Bangkok – Penang sector USD51. Sales for the introductory fare are open until 22 October for travel from 3 November 2023 to 30 March 2024.

Firefly serves domestic destinations in Malaysia and flies to Thailand (Phuket), Singapore and Indonesia (Banda Aceh, Medan).