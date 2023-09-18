Vistara flies daily to Hong Kong

GURUGRAM, 19 September 2023: Vistara, a joint venture of Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, confirms daily nonstop flights between Delhi and Hong Kong will commence on 29 October 2023.

The airline will operate its A321neo aircraft featuring a three-class configuration on the route. Flight bookings are now open on all channels, including Vistara’s website, mobile app, and travel agents.

Vistara chief executive officer Vinod Kannan said: “Hong Kong is one of the world’s premier financial and commercial hubs that continues to draw significant corporate traffic from India. It has also been a very popular destination for Indian tourists. With the addition of Hong Kong, we can now offer our customers direct connectivity to and from three of the world’s top financial centres, the others being London and Singapore.”

