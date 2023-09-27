Jin Jiang joins WTTC’s sustainability scheme

SHANGHAI, 28 September 2023: The World Travel & Tourism Council welcomes China’s hospitality group, Jin Jiang, to the WTTC Hotel Sustainability Basics initiative, further solidifying China’s commitment to sustainable tourism.

The announcement came during the first visit of WTTC president & CEO Julia Simpson to China, where she met Jin Jiang International president Simon Zhangin in Shanghai.

The Hotel Sustainability Basics initiative was developed responding to a resounding call from leading global hotel brands. It establishes essential sustainability criteria that all accommodation providers, including hotels, guest houses, and tourist residences, must meet as a minimum standard, regardless of size.

Sustainability is an urgent global concern, and this initiative is a significant step towards achieving a more sustainable and inclusive future in the hospitality sector. Destinations, industry associations, travel agencies, and investors endorsing this initiative are heeding the worldwide call for responsible and equitable development in the field of hospitality.

Jin Jiang, a key player in China’s hospitality industry with more than 10,000 hotels, acknowledges that sustainability is not just an option but a fundamental aspect of delivering exceptional hospitality experiences.

As part of its sustainability efforts, Jin Jiang has undertaken various initiatives, including reducing energy and water consumption, minimising waste, and implementing eco-friendly practices across its properties. The company’s dedication to sustainability reflects its role as a responsible corporate citizen in China’s thriving tourism sector, setting an example for others to follow.

The ongoing progress of the Hotel Sustainability Basics initiative in China, including the significant efforts of key stakeholders such as SGS, reflects the growing commitment to sustainability within the country’s hospitality sector.

SGS, renowned for its expertise in inspection, testing, and certification services, has been pivotal in verifying and validating the sustainability endeavours of hospitality providers, including leading entities such as Jin Jiang.

WTTC President & CEO Julia Simpson said: “We are thrilled to welcome Jin Jiang as a partner in our Hotel Sustainability Basics initiative. Sustainability is of paramount importance for China and its travellers.

“As we gather here in this beautiful country, it’s evident that embracing sustainable tourism practices is crucial for preserving our planet and delivering exceptional experiences to travellers.

“This initiative empowers hotels to make sustainable choices while meeting the evolving expectations of travellers. It’s about driving positive change, and Jin Jiang’s commitment is a testament to their dedication to creating a more sustainable future for the hospitality industry.”

Jin Jiang Hotels chairman, Simon Zhang said: “As the pioneering supporter of WTTC’s Hotel Sustainability Basics and the driving force behind its implementation in China, Jin Jiang Hospitality is steadfast in its commitment to high-quality development, viewing sustainability as the pathway forward, with ESG principles serving as our guiding foundation. Our dedication to this mission is unwavering, as we firmly believe the time for action is now.”

Since its launch in April 2022, the Hotel Sustainability Basics initiative has garnered support from thousands of registered hotels worldwide, including renowned hotel groups such as Melia, Radisson, Accor, Louvre, and Meninger.

Incorporating insights from Greenview and extensive consultations with stakeholders, including 11 global hotel brands, the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, and industry bodies like GSTC, Travalyst, Booking.com, and SHA, the initiative addresses three fundamental areas:

Measuring and reducing energy and water consumption, waste, and carbon emissions;

Implementing crucial environmental protection measures;

Making positive contributions to the communities where these establishments are located.