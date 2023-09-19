SINGAPORE, 20 September 2023: Cunard has announced it is rolling out a new Wi-Fi service on board as it launches SpaceX’s Starlink across its fleet.

Starlink is available on all three Cunard ships and will launch on Queen Anne in 2024.

Starlink’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology will provide guests with greater capacity across Cunard ships, allowing for sharing photos and videos, streaming films, and enjoying other content on board with a more reliable Wi-Fi connection at even faster speeds.

The roll-out of Starlink aboard Cunard Queens began in June 2023, with the service due to be available in both public spaces and staterooms on Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, and Queen Elizabeth by the end of 2023.

Cunard’s newest ship, Queen Anne, will launch with the service in May 2024.