SINGAPORE, 19 September 2023: Pandaw, a river cruise specialist, introduces special Christmas and New Year sailings in 2023 featuring the Mekong River in Southeast Asia and two rivers in India.

Two festive season cruises are featured on the Mekong River, with bookings open for upstream and downstream cruises. One of the cruises explores the Mekong River in northern Laos, cruising from the Lao capital to Chiang Khong on the Thai-Lao Border. A second Mekong River cruise explores the Mekong Delta, sailing from Ho Chi Minh City to Cambodia and then to the Tonle Sap and the fabled temples of Angkor near Siem Reap.

The Christmas and New Year special sailings have no single supplement for those travelling solo. The cruises come with specially crafted festive menus and onboard entertainment.

The Laos Mekong

Pandaw’s 10-night expedition on the Upper Mekong. Sailing between Chiang Khong on the Thai-Laos border and through Laos to the capital, Vientiane, the trip delivers stunning scenery and opportunities to meet friendly locals and learn more about Laos’ national animal, the majestic elephant. The cruise stops for three nights at the UNESCO World Heritage City of Luang Prabang, with its dazzling wood-carved monasteries, before heading through the mountain gorges.

VIENTIANE to CHIANG KHONG

22 December 2023 – 01 January 2024 Upstream

22 December 2023 – 01 January 2024 Downstream

https://www.pandaw.com/expeditions/laos-mekong?utm_source=pandaw&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=christmas-23

The Lower Ganges & Brahmaputra River

There can be no river in the world as sacred as the Ganges, and an expedition on the Lower Ganges or Hooghly is one of the prettiest river journeys imaginable. The river winds its way through the lush countryside of West Bengal, with its culturally significant towns crammed with temples and palaces. A rich and vibrant rural life abounds, and there is never a dull moment as we sedately ply this pleasant waterway. Combine this with the mighty Brahmaputra river in Northern India, which originates high in the Himalayas before flowing through the scenic Assam Valley, where UNESCO-protected national parks and remote rural communities provide the traveller with the most wonderful and authentic expedition.

COMBO CRUISE

20 December 2023 – 03 January 2024

https://www.pandaw.com/expeditions/lower-ganges-brahmaputra-river-cruise?utm_source=pandaw&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=christmas-23

The Classic Mekong

No tapestry of river life as fascinating and varied as the River Mekong. Indeed, there can be no more striking cultural contrast than that between the bustling Vietnam delta and the tranquillity of Cambodia. The cruise starts from Saigon port (Ho Chi Minh City) and sails through the vast delta rich in human life and endeavour, along the main channel into the rich countryside of Cambodia. With a full day in the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh, the cruise explores remoter waterways as it progresses to the great monuments of Angkor.

High water notice: During the months of September to November, water levels may rise significantly, leading to issues accessing the Tonle Sap River. During this time, the itinerary points on the Tonle Sap could be replaced by sailing north on the Mekong River to Kratie, featuring excursions to view the Irrawaddy dolphins.

SIEM REAP TO SAIGON

23 December 2023 – 30 December 2023 Downstream

https://www.pandaw.com/expeditions/classic-mekong?utm_source=pandaw&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=christmas-23

Book online at pandaw.com

or contact us at [email protected]