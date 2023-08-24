Spectrum of the Seas visits Vietnam

SINGAPORE, 25 August 2023: A celebratory cheer welcomed 4,000 Royal Caribbean guests as they arrived in Phu My, Vietnam, on Spectrum of the Seas’ earlier this week for the first of a series of 12-night cruises in Southeast Asia, highlighting Vietnam’s coastal destinations.

Throughout the 12-night cruise, guests explored top Asian destinations, including Tokyo, Kumamoto, and Kagoshima in Japan, Hong Kong, and Nha Trang in Vietnam. Following the port of call in Phu My, Vietnam, the cruise sailed to Singapore.

Caption: (L-to-R) – Spectrum of the Seas’ Captain Wu Huimin, U.S. Consulate General HCMC Deputy Principal Officer Anne Benjaminson, Vice President and Managing Director, Asia-Pacific, Royal Caribbean International Angie Stephen, Chairman of People’s Committee of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province Nguyen Van Tho, Chairman of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism Nguyen Trung Khanh and Royal Caribbean International Government Relations (Asia), Regional Vice President Wendy Yamazaki at the Welcome Ceremony earlier this week in Phu My.

Royal Caribbean International vice president and managing director, Asia-Pacific Angie Stephen, Spectrum of the Seas’ Captain Wu Huimin, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province Nguyen Van Tho, Chairman of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism Nguyen Trung Khanh, and the US Consulate General HCMC Deputy Principal Officer Anne Benjaminson exchanged gifts in a welcome ceremony onboard Spectrum of the Seas, after which they were given a tour of the ship.

“Vietnam is a popular travel destination for both Singaporeans as well as our guests from across the world, so we are thrilled to be able to celebrate our sailings to Phu My with key government and cruise industry stakeholders onboard,” said Royal Caribbean International vice president and managing director, Asia-Pacific Angie Stephen.

“The onboard event also coincided with the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the US-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership. Guests explored nearby sights, onshore excursions including exploring Buddhist temples, taking in the Bay of Boats and enjoying guided tours of Ho Chi Minh City, which will all offer an economic benefit to the already thriving tourism industry,” she explained.

(Source: RCI)