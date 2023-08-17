Oceania lines up 2024 to 2025 sailings

SINGAPORE, 18 August 2023: Oceania Cruises, a culinary and destination-focused cruise line, is offering 100 sailings in Tahiti and the Caribbean in 2024 and 2025, charting lesser-known coastlines and taking travellers to boutique ports and off-the-beaten-track islands.

Must-sees in French Polynesia include vibrant Papeete, the paradise island of Nuku Hiva, and Bora Bora, the most romantic island in the world. Meanwhile, Caribbean season highlights include Castries on the island of St. Lucia; Puerto Limon in Costa Rica; Gatun Lake in Panama; and Colombia’s colonial city of Cartagena.

Sailing from Miami, Cartagena, New York, Los Angeles, Bridgetown, Panama and Papeete, the voyages are the cruise line’s ships Marina, Nautica, Sirena and the latest addition Vista.

Voyages range from seven to 16 days, sailing to iconic Caribbean destinations, including Bridgetown, Cartagena, Gustavia, Puntarenas, San Juan and St. John’s. Many voyages feature daylight passages through the Panama Canal, linking sought-after Caribbean destinations with Pacific Riviera ports such as Acapulco, Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Quetzal.

Oceania Cruises will offer travellers free shore excursion credit and a free beverage package for all new reservations for sailings departing 1 October 2023 or later. On offer is a generous shore excursion credit of up to USD1,600 per stateroom.